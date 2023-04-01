IPL 2023: MS Dhoni becomes first player to hit 200 sixes for CSK, but which players has the most maximums

By: FPJ Web Desk | April 01, 2023
1. Chris Gayle Sixes: 357 Matches: 142 Teams represented: Royal Challengers Bangalore, Kolkata Knight Riders, Punjab Kings
2. AB de Villiers Sixes: 251 Matches: 184 Teams represented: Royal Challengers Bangalore, Delhi Capitals
3. Rohit Sharma Sixes: 240 Matches: 227 Teams represented: Mumbai Indians, Deccan Chargers
4. MS Dhoni Sixes: 229 Matches: 234 Teams represented: Chennai Super Kings, Rising Pune Supergiant
5. Kieron Pollard Sixes: 223 Matches: 189 Teams represented: Mumbai Indians
6. Virat Kohli Sixes: 218 Matches: 223 Teams represented: Royal Challengers Bangalore
7. David Warner Sixes: 211 Matches: 162 Teams represented: Delhi Capitals, Sunrisers Hyderabad
8. Suresh Raina Sixes: 203 Matches: 205 Teams represented: Chennai Super Kings, Gujarat Lions
9. Shane Watson Sixes: 190 Matches: 145 Teams represented: Royal Challengers Bangalore, Chennai Super Kings, Rajasthan Royals
10. Robin Uthappa Sixes: 182 Matches: 205 Teams represented: Royal Challengers Bangalore, Kolkata Knight Riders, Chennai Super Kings, Rajasthan Royals, Mumbai Indians,Pune Warriors India