IPL 2023 LSG vs DC: Mark Wood spits fire, claiming a fifer to lead Lucknow to victory over Delhi

By: FPJ Web Desk | April 02, 2023
A sensational 5-14 haul by English pacer Mark Wood after a blazing 38-ball 73 by Kyle Mayers helped Lucknow Super Giants thrash Delhi Capitals by 50
Mark Wood's two morale-shattering blows in his first over sent back opener Prithvi Shaw (12) and Mitchell Marsh (0)as he left the Delhi Capitals rattled after they had made a good start in their chase of 194
Before Mark Wood got into the act, Kyle Mayers blazed to a half-century. Mayers' brilliant batting and breezy cameos by Nicholas Pooran (36) and Ayush Badoni (18) helped LSG post 193/6 in 20 overs, scoring 63 runs in the last five overs.
Mark Wood then got into the act and ended with figures of 4-0-14-5 as Delhi Capitals could manage only 143/9 in 20 overs, skipper David Warner's 48-ball 56 going in vain as the rest of the batters failed to fire.
Wood came back to claim the wickets of Sarfaraz Khan (4), Axar Patel (16) and Chetan Sakariya (4) -- the last two wickets in the final over of the innings, getting his first fifer for Lucknow Super Giants as they restricted Delhi Capitals to 143/9
Skipper David Warner, who won the toss and elected the bowl first, waged a lone battle for a 48-ball 56 as Delhi Capitals struggled to get going.
Warner kept plodding around, completing his half-century off 45 deliveries as Delhi Capitals struggled to get the ball off the square
LSG bolwers used the conditions well to score an emphatic victory over Delhi in their opening game.