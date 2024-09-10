iPhone Is Back: Apple Launches New iPhone 16 Series Powered By AI

By: Juviraj Anchil | September 10, 2024
The iPhone 16 Series is here and the basic iPhone 16 has 6.1 inch display and weighs 170 grams. The phone comes with built-in AI, Apple Intelligence.
The newest iPhone comes in three different storage capacities. They are as follows 128GB, 256GB and 512GB.
The camera gets an upgrade, as the iPhone 16 comes with a 48MP Fusion. It also has a 12MP camera TruDepth Camera.
This Apple device runs on the A18 chip and the new 6‑core CPU with 2 performance and 4 efficiency cores.
The aluminium design phone comes in 5 different shades, namely, Black, White, Pink, Teal and Ultramarine.
The OnePlus 12 and the Samsung Galaxy S24 Ultra are some of the other major flagship phones in the market.
The Apple iPhone 16 will be available at the starting price of Rs 79,900.
Thanks For Reading!