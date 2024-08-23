Internaut Day 2024: When WWW Was First Introduced, Know More

By: Rahul M | August 23, 2024
Internaut day is observed on August 23 every year. Today was the day when World Wide Web was first introduced to the world
All images from Canva
On August 23rd 1991, WWW was introduced to the public offering them a way to share information effortlessly, across the globe
The term Internaut combines two words, Internet and astronaut expressing those who travel the depths of digital space, understanding its impact
This day reminds people of how vast the digital space is and how it is has made it easier for people to communicate, learn and entertain themselves
Today, if you get a chance, you could explore the first website ever created and tcompare it with the websites today. You could analyse how far humans have come
You can also try creating you own web page just to understand how it works. You could simply create a page and either create your portfolio or simplyshare your work
You can also observe this day by looking upn people who shaped the internet such as, Tim Berners-Lee