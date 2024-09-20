International Red Panda Day 2024: 7 Interesting Facts About This Unique Breed

By: Rahul M | September 20, 2024

International Red Panda Day is observed to raise awareness about red pandas and their threat to survival. This year, it falls on Saturday, September 21. Here are seven facts about this breed you need to know

Red pandas are different from the usual pandas; their appearance is characterised as reddish-brown with a long tail and raccoon-like feature

It is found in eastern Asia's neighbouring regions and the Himalayan mountain forests. Having an average life span of 8-10 years

Because of their name, you might assume that giant pandas are the closest relatives of red pandas. However, research indicates that they are closely related to raccoons, as per the Red Panda Network Organisation

Other names for red pandas include lesser pandas, firefox, red bear-cat and red cat-bear

Interestingly, this breed sleeps for up to 17 hours a day and often opts for tree branches as their resting place

The length of a red panda's tail can range from 12 to 20 inches, which is almost the length of their body

According to sources, red pandas can be heard tweeting, squealing, grunting, hissing, and even making a "huff-quack" sound like a duck

