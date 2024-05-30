International Potato Day 2024: Date, History, Significance And Fun Facts You Didn't Know Before

By: Rahul M | May 30, 2024
For the first time in history, International Potato Day will be observed on May 30 this year.
All images from Canva
The day is dedicated to highlighting the importance of this staple food and its daily use in the kitchen.
The General Assembly in December 2023 announced that every year May 30 will be observed as International Potato Day.
Potatoes can differ in blue, brown, pink, red or yellow colours.
Thousands of years ago, Potatoes originated in Peru.
There are more than 4000 varieties of potatoes around the world.
People traded potatoes for gold in the 1800's.
In October 1995, the first food grown in space was a potato.
"Aloo" in Hindi, Potato is also called as "Spuds".