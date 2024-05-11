International Nurse Day 2024: Motivational And Inspiring Quotes For Our Heroes

By: Rahul M | May 11, 2024
The birth anniversary of Florence Nightingale marks the celebration of International Nurse Day, which is observed on May 12th every year. She is the founder of modern nursing, an English social reformer and a statistician.
Image: Wikipedia
"Nurses dispense comfort, compassion, and caring without even a prescription.", by Val Saintsbury.
All images from Canva
"Nursing is one of the fine arts: I had almost said 'the finest of fine arts.'", by Florence Nightingale.
"Our job as nurses is to cushion the sorrow and celebrate the job, every day, while we are just doing our jobs.", by Christine Belle.
"Never give up on a dream just because of the time it will take to accomplish it. The time will pass anyway.", by Earl Nightingale.
"To do what nobody else will do, in a way that nobody else can, in spite of all we go through, is to be a nurse.", by Rawsi Williams.
"Panic plays no part in the training of a nurse.", by Elizabeth Kenny.