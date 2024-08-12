International Lefthanders Day: 7 Unique Abilities Of A Left-Hander

By: Rahul M | August 12, 2024
Every year, August 13 is observed as International Left-Handers Day, honouring the distinctive qualities and uniqueness of left-handed people. Here are some special qualities a left-hander has
Left-handed people tend to be more artistic and creative as their brain regulates more awareness of art, creativity, and imagination
Compared to righties, lefties are more intelligent and have higher IQs as they can interpret information on both sides of the brain
A small study conducted in Australia discovered that left-handed individuals wrote far better with their right hands than they could with their left. So, they have the ability to utilise both of their hands effectively
In sports like fencing, boxing, tennis, baseball, and swimming, left-handed athletes have a distinct advantage over right-handed players
The majority of left-handed individuals have greater memory capacities, often remembering events with the precise date
Because lefties use both sides of the brain, they may recover from strokes more quickly than right-handed people
Due to their multitasking abilities, left-handed people find that applying breaks, changing gears, and spinning the wheel all at once are simple tasks
