International Harry Potter Day: Who Is Your Favorite Character?

By: Amisha Shirgave | May 01, 2024
Who didn't love Rubeus Hagrid? He is one of the most loved characters in all of the Harry Potter Series. He was a father figure to Harry. He taught valuable life lessons to Harry.
'ITS LAVIOSA, NOT LAVIOSAAA'. We can all hear it when we read it. Hermione Granger is a widely loved character.
Severus Snape is introduced as someone who might try to hurt Harry but is instead protecting him. He is cold and ruthless from the outside but conceals deep emotions inside.
Dobby used to be a servant to the Malfoys and they treated him cruelly. Harry freed Dobby. When Bellatrix throws a knife at Harry, Dobby gets fatally wounded and dies in Harry's arms. This scene brings tears to every Potter fan.
Albus Dumbledore is the headmaster of Hogwarts. He was also a father figure to Harry and was the only wizard that even Voldemort was afraid of!
Ronald Weasley is Harry's best friend and is a popularly loved character from the very beginning of the story.
Everybody's absolute favorite, Harry Potter! Despite his unlucky childhood, Harry never gave up on fulfilling his purpose and saving everyone in need.