International Family Day 2024: Date, History, Theme, and 5 Quotes To Express Fam Love

By: Rahul M | May 14, 2024
Every year, May 15th is observed as International Family Day. This year, it will be celebrated on Tuesday, marking the 30th anniversary of this special event.
All images from Canva
The International Family Day 2024 theme is 'Families and Climate Change.'
Initiated by the United Nations, the day aims to raise awareness about the importance of families, their bond and the challenges faced by them.
The Economic and Social Council and the Commission of Social Development advised the United Nations in the year 1982 to focus on family issues and matters. This led to the UN designating May 15th as International Day for Families.
"When everything goes to hell, the people who stand by you without flinching- they are your family.", by Jim Butcher.
"Family means no one gets left behind or forgotten.", by Eva Burrows.
"Family is the most important thing in the world.", by Princess Diana.
"Our most basic instinct is not for survival but for family.", by Paul Pearsall.
"What can you do to promote world peace? Go home and love your family.", by Mother Teresa.