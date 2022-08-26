International Dog Day: Celebs with their 'pawsome' companions

By: FPJ Web Desk | August 26, 2022

Kartik Aaryan is obsessed with his pet Katori, so much that he has even made a separate Instagram account for her

Priyanka Chopra has three pet dogs - Diana, Gino and Panda

Disha Patani is the mother of two pet dogs Bella and Goku

Sidharth Malhotra's Oscar often appears on the actor's Instagram page

Shraddha Kapoor has an adorable pet dog Shyloh

Farah Khan often shares pictures and videos featuring her pet Smoochy on social media.

Pulkit Samrat's love for his pet Drogo has led to a separate Instagram account dedicated just for the doggo

Varun Dhawan is also a proud pet dad who often shares pics and videos featuring his dog Joey

Alia Bhatt often shares pics with Ranbir's pet dog

Rashmika Mandanna is obsessed with her pet pooch Aura

Samantha Ruth Prabhu is also a doting dog mom to Hash

Malaika Arora is often spotted in the city with her pet dog, Casper

