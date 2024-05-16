International Day Of Living Together In Peace 2024: Date, Significance & Quotes

By: Rahul M | May 16, 2024
Every year, May 16 is observed as the National Day of Living Together in Peace.
The UN introduced this day to support and promote peace and unity among the international communities.
The day is observed to highlight the importance of living together in peace and harmony, respecting and supporting people around us.
"Peace is not absence of conflict, it is ability to handle conflict by peaceful means" -Ronald Reagan.
"Peace is its own reward" -Mahatma Gandhi
"World peace must develop from inner peace. Peace is not just mere absence of violence. Peace is, I think, the manifestation of human compassion" -Dalai Lama XIV.
"Peace cannot be kept by force; it can only be achieved by understanding" -Albert Einstein.
"It isn't enough to talk about peace. One must believe in it. And it isn't enough to believe in it. One must work at it" -Eleanor Roosevelt.
"You will find peace not by trying to escape your problems, but by confronting them courageously. You will find peace not in denial, but in victory" -J. Donald Walters.