International Dance Day: Lesser Known Dance Forms Of India

By: Rahul M | April 29, 2024
Lavani is a popular dance form of Maharashtra. It is a combination of traditional song and dance.
Odissi, also known as Orissi is a famous ancient Indian traditional dance-drama genre of art. It originated in the temples of Odisha
Chhau dance is a traditional dance from eastern India that enacts the episodes from Mahabharata and Ramanayana. Chhau is well known for its use of masks and strong martial movements.
Mohiniyattam is one of the two dance forms that originated in Kerela. This dance form is said to represent the element of air.
Bihu is a tradiotional dance form of Assam. It involves young men and women dressing up in their traditionals and dancing to the beats.
Rouf is spring time dance hailing from the beautiful Kashmir. The most notable feature of this dance is the footwork called Chakri. It is performed during festivals.
Kathakali is another famous Indian Dance Form that involves story telling through facial expressions and strong martial arts movements. Their attires and crowns are the signature of this dance.
Sattriya Nritya is a dance form that originated in Assam. It involves mythological story telling with hand movements and face expressions. The basic dance unit of Sattriya is 64, just like in Natya Shastra.
Yakshagana is a Indian dance form from coastal parts of Karnataka and Kerela. The dance is a beautiful blend of songs, dialogs and vibrant costume.