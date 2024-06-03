International Corgi Day 2024: Lesser Known Facts About Corgis

By: Rahul M | June 03, 2024
International Corgi Day is celebrated every year on June 4. It is celebrated to appreciate the lovable nature of Corgis, who are short-legged Welsh dogs.
All images from Canva
Corgis have been around for centuries and were originally used for herding in Wales, U.K
Corgis have intense eyes and disproportionate ears, making them the best pet to kids. Corgis have a very lively and vibrant personality.
Corgis come in two breeds. The one you might be aware of is the Pembroke Welsh Corgi. It has pointed ears and no tail. Another breed is, Cardigan Welsh Corgi. It has rounder ears, a bushy tail, and is slightly larger in size.
In Welsh Folklore, Corgis were believed to be enchanted. It is said that fairies used corgis as their steeds.
Corgis are among the fastest breeds of dogs. They might be short legged, but they can run very fast.
Corgis have a double coat and they shed throughout the year. Especially more during spring. If you maintain their coat, you can help them with shedding.