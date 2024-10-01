International Coffee Day 2024: 7 Coffee Trends You Need To Try

By: Aanchal Chaudhary | October 01, 2024

International Coffee Day, observed on October 1, is the perfect occasion to try the latest coffee trends. Here are seven exciting trends to try this year:

Cold brews continue to dominate the coffee trend, with new innovations and flavours redefining the beverage. You can try trendy options like nitro cold brew, cold brew cocktails, and even sparking cold brew

The coffee cocktail trend is booming, with many blending coffee with spirits to meet their caffeine needs while enjoying social drinking. You can explore flavours like espresso martinis or coffee-infused liqueurs

With the rise of plant-based diets, many cafes are switching to nuts, oats and coconut-based products that add a new twist to your usual brew

Coffee enthusiasts are opting for the "single-origin" coffee trend, where they try coffee from a specific region and explore its taste

Coffee infused with herbs, natural ingredients, and superfoods is another popular choice this year for promoting health and wellness

Consumers are tuning into high-quality and ethically sourced coffee to experience the richness and authenticity of the brew

People are now switching to making their exclusive coffee at home and are investing in high-quality home brewing equipment. Pour-over setups, syphon brewers, or espresso machines are their new choice for a cafe-like experience at home

