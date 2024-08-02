International Beer Day 2024: 5 Best Craft Beer Places In Mumbai

By: Rahul M | August 02, 2024

Beer always remains one of the most loved alcoholic beverages around the world. And to honour it, International Beer Day is observed on August 2

Craft beers are custom beers made by a small brewery with interesting flavours and trends. They differ from place to place due to their unique flavours and ingredients 

Doolally Taproom offers some unique and meticulously created craft beers. They have multiple outlets in Mumbai offering smoked lager, Belgian witbier, oatmeal stout, apple cider, house fries, fried chicken and more

Toit in Lower Parel, Mumbai, offers an amazing experience for all beer lovers. They serve the largest variety of craft beers in India, with distinctive flavours and refreshing taste. You must try their tintin toit and dark knight

The White Owl in Mumbai is another great spot for savouring craft beers. They offer handcrafted beers paired with lip-smacking international dishes 

The Barking Deer Brewpub and Restaurant is another ideal spot for celebrating beer day with your drinking partner in Mumbai. They offer a wide range of house-brewed beers paired with delicious delights

Lastly, Verbena Brewpub & Skygarden in Kamala Mills, Mumbai, has a special area in the brewpub where five different kinds of special beers are brewed

