Inside The Minimally Cute Wardrobe Of Bigg Boss 18’s Chum Darang

By: Aanchal Choudhary | October 29, 2024
Chum Darang, currently a part of Bigg Boss 18 is going ahead to be the talk of town, not for her game in the show, but definitely for her style quotient.
While every outfit of the actress in the show has been stunning on the show, The ‘Badhai Do’ actress’s red cutout dress was something that caught our eyes.
While her ‘red hot’ look stood out , her casual looks too have been pretty out of the box. Just like this pink halter neck top spotted by the actress with a minimal neck piece.
Not just her western looks, but the Bigg Boss 18 fame’s recent floral lehenga too made a statement. Everything about Chum’s look in this outfit spoke about minimalism at its best.
One of Darang’s very early on look in the show, this cute outfit of the actress paired with a pink knitted sweater, pink earrings and wavy hair has to be one of our favourite looks of the actress until now.
Thought cheetah print was out of fashion? Trust Chum Darang to tell you it isn’t! Paired with minimal golden accessories, this look of the Badhai Do fame was minimally cute and perfect.