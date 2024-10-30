Inside Surbhi Jyoti & Sumit Suri’s Starry Reception Party

By: Aanchal Choudhary | October 30, 2024
Surbhi Jyoti and Sumit Suri, who recently tied the knot, took to their Instagram handles to give a glimpse of their starry reception night.
Karan Wahi, Rithvik Dhanjani, Sahil Anand, Kishwer Merchant and other close friends of the actress were seen attending her reception night.
While the actress opted for a beautiful golden lehenga, her husband Sumit looked dapper in a black suit.
However, it was Surbhi’s traditional chooda that caught our attention.
The celebration night of the actress appeared to be a starry one with her close friends from the world of entertainment standing right beside her.
Filled with dance and madness, Surbhi and Sumit’s reception party sure seemed to be a fun night.
For the uninformed, the actress tied the knot on the 27th of October, 2024.