Inside Surbhi Jyoti & Sumit Suri’s Fun Filled Sangeet Night

By: Aanchal Choudhary | October 29, 2024
Television actress Surbhi Jyoti who recently tied the knot with beau Sumit Suri took to her Instagram handle to give glimpses from her sangeet night.
Both Surbhi and Sumit opted for contrasting colour outfits on the occasion of their Sangeet night.
Sharing pictures from the fun filled sangeet night, the actress writes, “Rhythms of joy, beats of love.. Sangeet night.”
The couple met and fell in love on the sets of their music video ‘Hanji’ a few years ago.
While the couple kept their relationship a secret from the media, it was only recently that they took to their Instagram handle to make an official announcement of their wedding.
Surbhi and Sumit tied the knot in Jim Corbett on the 27th of October, 2024.
The couple’s wedding ceremony was an intimate affair and was attended by their close friends and family.