Inside Sreejita De & Michael Blohm-Pape's Dreamy Haldi Ceremony

By: Sachin T | November 11, 2024
Actress Sreejita De got married to her husband Michael Blohm-Pape for the second time on November 10, this time in a traditional Bengali ceremony
Sreejita shared photos from her dreamy haldi ceremony on Instagram on Monday and they looked straight out of a fairytale
Sreejita was one happy bride as she enjoyed the rituals with the women of her family
Michael was equally stunned as he connected to Sreejita's roots and had a blast at the haldi ceremony
"Dil se Dil tak… Color of love and happiness!!" Sreejita captioned the photos
Sreejita married Michael in Germany in a white wedding setup in July 2023, in the presence of their close friends and family members
They renewed their vows in a traditional Bengali ceremony on November 10, honouring Sreejita's Bengali roots