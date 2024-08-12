Inside Sonam Kapoor's Mumbai Home: Bar Area To Rajasthani Jalis In Bedroom

By: Shefali Fernandes | August 12, 2024
Sonam Kapoor collaborated with her aunt, AD India AD100 Hall of Famer Kavita Singh, for to design her Mumbai home.
Photo Via Architectural Digest India
The chair in the dining room is an antique English chair with Real Zari embroidery surrounding the table.
Photo Via Architectural Digest India
Sonam Kapoor's kitchen features traditional copper and brass vessels. The tiles are custome made by Shibani Dhavalikar.
Photo Via Architectural Digest India
The theme of the primary bedroom is white and blue. It features a hand-painted walls by Vikas Soni, while the bedding by Maximiliano Modesti, The rug was custom-meda by Jaipur With Love.
Photo Via Architectural Digest India
The actress' primary bedroom features a repurposed jali from Rajasthan. While the chandelier is from Jaipur.
Photo Via Architectural Digest India
Sonam Kapoor's son, Vayu Kapoor Ahuja's room is jungle themed. It features a1960s art deco chandelier, stuffed animals, table lamp, and a rocking horse toy by Hermès.
Sonam Kapoor's dressing table walls are painted by Vikas Soni. A custom Venetian mirror from Jaipur With Love, silver pieces from her family heirlooms, and elegant candlesticks from Taherally’s.
Photo Via Architectural Digest India
Sonam Kapoor's guest room features an artwork by Ganesh Pyne hangs, a baccarat candelabra and a Chinese vase.
Photo Via Architectural Digest India
The guest room features vintage chairs and a Victorian colonial musical Mandalay Chest that Sonam Kapoor picked up during her travels. While the bench was a gift from her mother.
Photo Via Architectural Digest India
Designed by her aunt, Kavita Singh, the bar area features teak furniture that defines the bar area.
Photo Via Architectural Digest India
The living room features a hand-carved Naga wood panels.
Photo Via Architectural Digest India
Sonam Kapoor's Mumbai balcony features Rajasthan-sourced table and chairs. It is surrounded by blooming plumerias, and adorned with hand-painted ceramics by Khanoom from Jaipur.
Photo Via Architectural Digest India
Thanks For Reading!