Inside Shehnaaz Gill's Exotic Trip To USA

By: Aanchal Choudhary | August 08, 2024
Shehnaaz Gill has been having a gala time in the USA. Glimpses of which are often shared by the actress on her Instagram handle.
The actress has been there for more than two weeks now and does not fail to have her fans awestruck with her fashion game.
From dresses to denim on denim to even pyjamas on the bustling streets of the city, Shehnaaz's fashion in the US has been on point.
The actress was also seen attending an event in the city where fans of the Bigg Boss 13 fame were elated to see her.
While all the outfits the actress wore in the USA have been drool worthy, her Yellow desi suit stole hearts.
And her simplicity on the exotic beaches of Miami too did not go unnoticed.
However, Shehnaaz's casual pjs on the bustling streets of NYC has to be one of her best looks in the city.