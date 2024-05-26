Inside Rubina Dilaik, Abhinav Shukla's Scenic Trip To Bhutan

By: Aanchal Choudhary | May 26, 2024
Rubina Dilaik was seen taking a vaccation to Bhutan with husband Abhinav Shukla recently.
The actress shared a few glimpses from her scenic trip to the 'Land of dragons,' and these pictures will make any travel enthusiast pack their bags and take the next flight to Bhutan.
Both Rubina and Abhinav could be seen having a gala time with each other on their trip to Bhutan.
From scenic routes to pretty outfits, Rubina and Abhinav's pictures from their trip to Bhutan sure speak volumes about their fun vaccation.
The couple embraced parenthood last year and welcomed their twin daughters Jeeva and Edhaa.
Rubina also hosts a 'talk show' titled 'Kisi ne bataya nahi' on her youtube channel, where she is seen interacting with new mothers like her as they share insights into their journey of motherhood.
While the couple has refrained from revealing the face of their daughters until now, fans of the actors have eagerly been waiting to see their angels for quite some time now.
New parents, Rubina and Abhinav are both travel enthusiasts and are often seen taking scenic trips.