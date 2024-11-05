Inside Priyanka Chopra's October Photo Dump: From Flaunting Abs To Enjoying Jalebis

By: Shefali Fernandes | November 05, 2024

Priyanka Chopra recently took to her Instagram handle and shared a sneak peek of her October 2024

Priyanka Chopra also shared a glimpse of her 'Diwaloween' celebration—a blend of Diwali and Halloween

"October roll," captioned Priyanka Chopra

Priyanka Chopra also relished on some delicious dhoklas, jalebi and other Indian snacks during the festivities

Priyanka Chopra flaunted her Hermes bangle, which is priced at Rs. 38,396

Priyanka Chopra showcased her toned abs in a bralette top paired with blue denim jeans

Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas' daughter, Malti Marie Chopra Jonas was seen getting playful and turning goofy during their Diwali celebrations

Priyanka Chopra clicked a mirror selfie wearing a funky blue lipstick

