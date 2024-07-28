Inside Pictures From Ektaa Kapoor's 'Bhagya Universe' Celebration Call

By: Aanchal Choudhary | July 28, 2024
Ektaa Kapoor was seen celebrating the success of her 'Bhagya' universe with the cast and crew of Kundali Bhagya, Kumkum Bhagya and Bhagya Lakshmi last night.
Ektaa threw a grand celebration call to celebrate the success of her shows Bhagya Lakshmi, Kundali Bhagya and Kumkum Bhagya and it was indeed a star studded night.
The celebrations took place at Ektaa's Juhu Bungalow 'Krishna.'
The glimpses shared by all the actors on their respective social media handles speak volumes about the fun filled night that it was.
While we haven't been able to spot Abrar Qazi, the male lead of Kumkum Bhagya yet, we did spot this reunion of Durga and Charu, aka, Rachi and Adrija. Both the actresses made their television debut with Colors TV's Durga and Charu and are now leading Kumkum Bhagya and Kundali Bhagya.
Not just the present cast, but stars from the previous cast of the show too were seen joining the celebrations. Mugdha Chapekar and Krishna Kaul, who were a part of the second generation of Kumkum Bhagya were seen posing for the papparazi outside Ektaa's bungalow last night.
All the actors present in the celebration were seen thanking producer Ektaa Kapoor for the fun filled night as they took to their Instagram handles to share glimpses from the same.