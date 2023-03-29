Inside pics of Karan Johar's uber-luxurious house designed by Gauri Khan

By: FPJ Web Desk | March 29, 2023

Bollywood filmmaker Karan Johar got his lavish residence designed by none other than his bestfriend Gauri Khan, the wife of Shah Rukh Khan

Instagram

Gauri said that the luxurious pad has been designed keeping Karan's larger-than-life and entertaining personality in mind

Instagram

The main entryway wall is clad in a dramatic, fluted, black-and-white “panda” marble that lines the passageway into a light-filled living room

Instagram

The powder room and closet is made in a way that sunlight filters inside during the day time bouncing off the surface

Instagram

The dining area has been designed in hues of grey

Instagram

The bathroom is magnificent with black fittings, huge mirrors and ample greenery

Instagram

Gauri has used a medley of richer tones for the public areas

Instagram

Karan’s dressing room, bedroom, and bathroom have been designed using more of softer palette of beiges

Instagram

She has made sure to keep some distinctive threads to tie in the entire design story

Instagram

"This home is bespoke; it’s one of a kind. It is designed to reflect who Karan is: glamorous, fun, and also a little over the top!" Gauri said

Instagram

