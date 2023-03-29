Inside pics of Karan Johar's uber-luxurious house designed by Gauri Khan

By: FPJ Web Desk | March 29, 2023
Bollywood filmmaker Karan Johar got his lavish residence designed by none other than his bestfriend Gauri Khan, the wife of Shah Rukh Khan
Gauri said that the luxurious pad has been designed keeping Karan's larger-than-life and entertaining personality in mind
The main entryway wall is clad in a dramatic, fluted, black-and-white “panda” marble that lines the passageway into a light-filled living room
The powder room and closet is made in a way that sunlight filters inside during the day time bouncing off the surface
The dining area has been designed in hues of grey
The bathroom is magnificent with black fittings, huge mirrors and ample greenery
Gauri has used a medley of richer tones for the public areas
Karan’s dressing room, bedroom, and bathroom have been designed using more of softer palette of beiges
She has made sure to keep some distinctive threads to tie in the entire design story
"This home is bespoke; it’s one of a kind. It is designed to reflect who Karan is: glamorous, fun, and also a little over the top!" Gauri said
Thanks For Reading!