Inside pics from Saif Ali Khan's birthday bash

By: FPJ Web Desk | August 16, 2022
Bollywood's nawab Saif Ali Khan turned 52 on Tuesday
The actor celebrated his birthday in the company of his family
Among those present at his intimate birthday bash were wife Kareena Kapoor Khan, and kids Ibrahim, Taimur and Jeh
Saif's sisters Saba Ali Khan, Soha Ali Khan, and her husband Kunal Kemmu were also by the birthday boy's side
Saif's birthday bash was full of love, laughter, and cakes
The boys were seen chilling around the house post the party
Sharing the pictures, Soha wrote, "Happy birthday bhai (who is not on Instagram"
We wish Saif a very happy birthday!
