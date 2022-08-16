Inside pics from Saif Ali Khan's birthday bash

By: FPJ Web Desk | August 16, 2022

Bollywood's nawab Saif Ali Khan turned 52 on Tuesday

The actor celebrated his birthday in the company of his family

Among those present at his intimate birthday bash were wife Kareena Kapoor Khan, and kids Ibrahim, Taimur and Jeh

Saif's sisters Saba Ali Khan, Soha Ali Khan, and her husband Kunal Kemmu were also by the birthday boy's side

Saif's birthday bash was full of love, laughter, and cakes

The boys were seen chilling around the house post the party

Sharing the pictures, Soha wrote, "Happy birthday bhai (who is not on Instagram"

We wish Saif a very happy birthday!

