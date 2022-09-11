Inside photos from SIIMA 2022

By: FPJ Web Desk | September 11, 2022
The 10th South Indian International Movie Awards (SIIMA) is taking place in Bengaluru on September 10 and 11. On Saturday night, the event was graced by some of the biggest names of the film industry, including Allu Arjun, Kamal Haasan, Yash, Vijay Deverakonda, Ranveer Singh, and others
Photo by Viral Bhayani
Kamal Haasan
Photo by Viral Bhayani
Yash with wife Radhika Pandit
Photo by Viral Bhayani
Vijay Deverakonda
Photo by Viral Bhayani
Pooja Hegde
Photo by Viral Bhayani
Yash and Ranveer Singh
Photo by Viral Bhayani
Ranveer and Pooja catching up at the event
Photo by Viral Bhayani
We wonder what Allu Arjun and Ranveer are looking at in their phones!
Photo by Viral Bhayani
Kamal Haasan, Allu Arjun, Ranveer Singh engaging in some serious conversation
Photo by Viral Bhayani
Ranveer Singh greeting Haasan
Photo by Viral Bhayani
Ranveer Singh with SIIMA organiser Vishnu Induri
Photo by Viral Bhayani
Rhea Chakraborty
Photo by Viral Bhayani
Thanks For Reading!