Inside photos from SIIMA 2022

By: FPJ Web Desk | September 11, 2022

The 10th South Indian International Movie Awards (SIIMA) is taking place in Bengaluru on September 10 and 11. On Saturday night, the event was graced by some of the biggest names of the film industry, including Allu Arjun, Kamal Haasan, Yash, Vijay Deverakonda, Ranveer Singh, and others

Photo by Viral Bhayani

Kamal Haasan

Photo by Viral Bhayani

Yash with wife Radhika Pandit

Photo by Viral Bhayani

Vijay Deverakonda

Photo by Viral Bhayani

Pooja Hegde

Photo by Viral Bhayani

Yash and Ranveer Singh

Photo by Viral Bhayani

Ranveer and Pooja catching up at the event

Photo by Viral Bhayani

We wonder what Allu Arjun and Ranveer are looking at in their phones!

Photo by Viral Bhayani

Kamal Haasan, Allu Arjun, Ranveer Singh engaging in some serious conversation

Photo by Viral Bhayani

Ranveer Singh greeting Haasan

Photo by Viral Bhayani

Ranveer Singh with SIIMA organiser Vishnu Induri

Photo by Viral Bhayani

Rhea Chakraborty

Photo by Viral Bhayani

