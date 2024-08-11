Inside Neeraj Chopra’s Palatial Bungalow In Panipat: From High-End Cars To Tractor & Gaming Area

By: Aakash Singh | August 11, 2024
Olympic gold medalist Neeraj Chopra's bungalow entrance in Panipat, Haryana. The massive gate at the entrance is already a precursor to what lies ahead.
(Credits: Facebook)
Immediately after entering, one can see some high-end cars at his disposal. Neeraj Chopra's car collection includes Range Rover Sport, Ford Mustang GT, and Toyota Fortuner.
(Credits: Facebook)
The 27-year-old track and field athlete also has a good bike collection. Some of the famous ones include Harley Davidson 1200 Roaster (₹11 lakh) and Bajaj Pulsar 220F (₹1 lakh)
(Credits: Facebook)
Neeraj Chopra's Bungalow reportedly consists of 3 storeys. The house is located in a village called Khandra in Panipat.
(Credits: Facebook)
The entrance of Neeraj Chopra's lavish house. Chopra's net worth stands at approximately ₹37 crore. He also earns approximately ₹30 lakh monthly and ₹4 crore annually.
(Credits: Facebook)
Neeraj Chopra notably also has a tractor in his bungalow. In an interview in December 2022, Neeraj Chopra's uncle Bhim said, "Though he is home for a short time, he does all the chores. We do not want our children to be unaware of how to tend to the buffaloes or drive the tractor."
(Credits: Facebook)
Neeraj Chopra also has a serene garden inside his bungalow where his entire family can gather and have a peaceful time.
(Credits: Facebook)
Neeraj Chopra seems to be a fan of playing pool and has a table set up for the same.
(Credits: Facebook)