Inside Kareena Kapoor Khan's Photo Dump: From Glam Selfies To Peaceful Nights At Pataudi Palace

By: Shefali Fernandes | October 29, 2024
It's giving cool girls vibes! Kareena Kapoor wore a red bright cap and is seen wearing a black round-neck Tshirt
A little shopping hurt nobody. Kareena Kapoor Khan's love for shopping is known to all and here is seen buying from the fashion brand Celine
Queen of selfies! Kareena Kapoor Khan shared a new photo in which she can be seen wearing a one-shoulder top and looking glam as always
Photo Via Instagram
A glimpse of Kareena Kapoor Khan's sons, Taimur Ali Khan and Jehangir Ali Khan playing at their Pataudi Palace in Gurgaon, Delhi
Kareena Kapoor Khan can be seen posing in a white ruffle top, which is paired with dark high waisted trousers
A peak into peaceful nights at the Pataudi Palace was built by the last ruling nawab of Pataudi, Iftikhar Ali Khan, in 1935
Kareena Kapoor Khan also shared a photo from the Pataudi Palace, which is currently owned by her husband, actor Saif Ali Khan
Sharing the photo dump on her Instagram handle, Kareena Kapoor Khan captioned, "A little piece of my world."