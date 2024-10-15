Inside Devoleena Bhattacharjee's Close Knit Baby Shower Ceremony

By: Aanchal Choudhary | October 15, 2024
Saath Nibhana Saathiya fame Devoleena Bhattacharjee is all set to welcome her first child with husband Shahnawaz Shaikh.
The actress hosted a close knit baby shower ceremony which was attended by her close friends from the entertainment fraternity.
Bhavini Purohit who worked with the actress in her show 'Saath Nibhana Saathiya' was also seen attending the baby shower ceremony along with her husband Dhaval.
The actress opted for a beautiful pink saree along with a gold necklace. Her husband Shahnawaz also complimented her and opted for a pink shirt and white pants.
Devoleena announced her pregnancy in August this year.
The actress, who was shooting for Dangal TV's 'Chatthi Maiyya Ki Bitiya' recently called it quits from the show after her doctor advised her to take complete rest.
For the uninformed, Devoleena tied the knot with husband Shahnawaz in the year 2022 in a court marriage set up.