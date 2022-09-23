Inside Bipasha Basu's theme-based baby shower ceremony

By: FPJ Web Desk | September 23, 2022
Bipasha Basu and Karan singh Grover hosted a theme-based baby shower ceremony on September 23
Photo by Viral Bhayani
The ceremony was attended by the near and dear ones of the celebrity couple
Photo by Viral Bhayani
The parents-to-be posed together for the shutterbugs and even cut the cake
Photo by Viral Bhayani
Bipasha opted for a beautiful baby pink dress and Karan looked dashing in a blue suit
Photo by Viral Bhayani
The baby shower included around just 20 of Bipasha and Karan's dearest ones and it turned out to be a tight-knit affair
Photo by Viral Bhayani
Bipasha and Karan are one of the most loved couples in B-town
Photo by Viral Bhayani
After working together on the film 'Alone', Bipasha and Karan got married in April 2016
Photo by Viral Bhayani
They shared the news of expecting their first child together in August via a social media post
Photo by Viral Bhayani
Arti Singh at the ceremony
Photo by Viral Bhayani
Arti shared a picture with actress Neelam Kothari Soni from the ceremony on Instagram
Thanks For Reading!