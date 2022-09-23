Inside Bipasha Basu's theme-based baby shower ceremony

By: FPJ Web Desk | September 23, 2022

Bipasha Basu and Karan singh Grover hosted a theme-based baby shower ceremony on September 23

Photo by Viral Bhayani

The ceremony was attended by the near and dear ones of the celebrity couple

Photo by Viral Bhayani

The parents-to-be posed together for the shutterbugs and even cut the cake

Photo by Viral Bhayani

Bipasha opted for a beautiful baby pink dress and Karan looked dashing in a blue suit

Photo by Viral Bhayani

The baby shower included around just 20 of Bipasha and Karan's dearest ones and it turned out to be a tight-knit affair

Photo by Viral Bhayani

Bipasha and Karan are one of the most loved couples in B-town

Photo by Viral Bhayani

After working together on the film 'Alone', Bipasha and Karan got married in April 2016

Photo by Viral Bhayani

They shared the news of expecting their first child together in August via a social media post

Photo by Viral Bhayani

Arti Singh at the ceremony

Photo by Viral Bhayani

Arti shared a picture with actress Neelam Kothari Soni from the ceremony on Instagram

