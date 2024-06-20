Inside Bigg Boss OTT 3's Fantasy-Themed House: From Dragons To Time Warped Theatre Bedroom

By: Aanchal Choudhary | June 20, 2024
The Bigg Boss OTT 3 house will be seen following the fantasy theme this time around.
The house this season is adorned with striking elements that will transport one to the mystical world of imagination.
Each frame, each nook and corner of the house will give a mystical visual experience to the viewers of the show.
The entrance of the house is guarded by two mystical statues with swords in their hands.
This huge dragon guards the hall area and only adds to the theme of the show.
The bedrooms on the other hand give an illusion of a time warped theatre of a fantasy world.
Like every year, this year too the house has been designed by Omung Kumar.
Bigg Boss OTT 3 is all set to go on air from the 21st of June on Jio Cinemas.