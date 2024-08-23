Insha Ghaii's Husband Ankit Kalra Passes Away At 29; All You Need To Know

By: Rahul M | August 23, 2024
Fashion influencer Insha Ghaii's husband Ankit Kalra passed away on August 19, leaving the social media community in shock
The influcencer shared a post on Instagram on August 20, sharing the tragic news and leaving her fans in shock and heartbreak.
Insha and Ankit owned a clothing label named, "House of Styles, by Smriti & Insha"
Insha's post did not reveal the cause of Ankit's death. He was 29
The couple had gained quite a large following through their funny and delightful social media posts where they created content as a couple. Insha has over 7,28,000 followers on Instagram
Ankit was a Delhi based interior designer who created content with his wife. His last Instagram post was on August 18, a day before his death
Insha shared a heartfelt note for Ankit as she shred the tragic news, saying, "Take me one day back. I promise to do things differently! Come back baby, please? I miss you"