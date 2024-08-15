India's Olympic Medal Wins In Pre-Independence Era

By: Aakash Singh | August 15, 2024
India's first stint in the Olympics in 1900 when France hosted it. Norman Pritchard was the sole representative for India, winning twin silver medals in 200m sprint and 200m hurdles.
Manu Bhaker won a couple of bronze in shooting events in the Paris 2024 Olympics and became the first Indian athlete to win two medals in a single edition post independence.
Legendary hockey player Dhyan Chand spearheaded India's gold medal win in 1928 Olympics hosted by Amsterdam. Dhyan Chand accumulated a whopping 29 goals.
Indian hockey players during the 1928 Amsterdam Olympics. India beat the Netherlands 3-0 in the final to clinch gold.
The 1932 Olympics at Los Angeles saw India complete their 2nd consecutive gold medal win. India were ruthless against hosts USA, battering them 24-1 for victory.
Indian hockey team completed a hat-trick in the 1936 Olympics in Berlin as they beat Germany 8-1 to clinch gold.
The present class of the Hockey team also made their nation proud in the Paris 2024 Olympics by claiming bronze.
