Indian Motorcycle's Roadmaster Elite: Luxe At ₹71.82 Lakh With 1800cc Power

By: Oliviya Kunjumon | August 02, 2024
Indian Motorcycle has launched the Roadmaster Elite priced at Rs 71.82 lakh (ex-showroom).
It adds a telescopic fork at the front, a monoshock at the rear, and dual front disc brakes with a single rear disc.
It features a tri-colour scheme with a Candy Red finish and gold lettering.
It is powered by an 1800cc V-Twin engine.
It produces 120bhp and 170Nm of torque.
It comes with LED cornering lights, a TFT display with Apple CarPlay, and a 12-speaker audio system.
It has upscale features like a 7-inch TFT display, premium audio, and a large 20.8-litre fuel tank.
