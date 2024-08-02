Indian Motorcycle's Roadmaster Elite: Luxe At ₹71.82 Lakh With 1800cc Power

By: Oliviya Kunjumon | August 02, 2024

Indian Motorcycle has launched the Roadmaster Elite priced at Rs 71.82 lakh (ex-showroom).

It adds a telescopic fork at the front, a monoshock at the rear, and dual front disc brakes with a single rear disc.

It features a tri-colour scheme with a Candy Red finish and gold lettering.

It is powered by an 1800cc V-Twin engine.

It produces 120bhp and 170Nm of torque.

It comes with LED cornering lights, a TFT display with Apple CarPlay, and a 12-speaker audio system.

It has upscale features like a 7-inch TFT display, premium audio, and a large 20.8-litre fuel tank.

