PHOTOS: Indian celebrities who went naked on camera

By: Asian News International | July 22, 2022
Ranveer Singh set the internet on fire as his pictures from the latest magazine shoot went viral
Paper Magazine
In 1995, Milind Soman along with model Madhu Sapre posed naked with a snake around them for a footwear advertisement
Pooja became a trailblazer when she graced the poster of a condom brand in the 90s
Aamir Khan created mass hysteria around the movie 'PK' when he appeared 'almost nude' on the poster of the film
Sherlyn shot a movie 'Kamasutra 3D' where the actress was seen topless in many scenes
Sapna Bhavnani, a celebrity hairstylist, rose to prominence after appearing on the controversial reality show 'Bigg Boss 6'. But did you know that she stripped it all off for a PETA advertisement?
