India vs Pakistan : Full match in pictures, here's how the thriller between arch rivals unfolded

By: Kaiwant Shah | August 29, 2022

India wins the toss and elects to bowl first

ANI

Dubai stadium was filled by national pride during Indian National Anthem

Bhuvneshwar Kumar picks early wicket of Pakistan Captain and current World No.1 T20 batter Babar Azam

ANI

M. Rizwan plays important innings of 45 runs to support his team

ANI

Young Indian Pacer Arshdeep Singh takes 2 wickets on his Asia Cup debut

ANI

For the first time Indian pacer took all the 10 wickets and Pakistan was bowled out for 147

ANI

Golden duck for KL Rahul! Maiden T20I wicket for Naseem Shah.

ANI

Kohli appeared to have started well, he was in good nick and scored 35 runs

ANI

Captain Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli dismissed to spinner Mohammed Nawaz in similar fashion.

ANI

To everyone's suprise Ravindra Jadeja was sent at no.4 and he held the innings till ultimate over by scoring 35 crucial runs

The man in form of his life, Hardik Pandya scored quick 33 of 17 balls and winning it in style by hitting a flat six over long-on.

ANI

Along with Dinesh Karthik everyone bowed to the calm and confident Hardik Pandya

ANI

Thanks For Reading!

India vs Pakistan: Jay Shah refuses to hold national flag after Asia Cup match; Opposition leaders...
Find out More