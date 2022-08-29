India vs Pakistan : Full match in pictures, here's how the thriller between arch rivals unfolded

By: Kaiwant Shah | August 29, 2022
India wins the toss and elects to bowl first
ANI
Dubai stadium was filled by national pride during Indian National Anthem
Bhuvneshwar Kumar picks early wicket of Pakistan Captain and current World No.1 T20 batter Babar Azam
ANI
M. Rizwan plays important innings of 45 runs to support his team
ANI
Young Indian Pacer Arshdeep Singh takes 2 wickets on his Asia Cup debut
ANI
For the first time Indian pacer took all the 10 wickets and Pakistan was bowled out for 147
ANI
Golden duck for KL Rahul! Maiden T20I wicket for Naseem Shah.
ANI
Kohli appeared to have started well, he was in good nick and scored 35 runs
ANI
Captain Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli dismissed to spinner Mohammed Nawaz in similar fashion.
ANI
To everyone's suprise Ravindra Jadeja was sent at no.4 and he held the innings till ultimate over by scoring 35 crucial runs
The man in form of his life, Hardik Pandya scored quick 33 of 17 balls and winning it in style by hitting a flat six over long-on.
ANI
Along with Dinesh Karthik everyone bowed to the calm and confident Hardik Pandya
ANI
