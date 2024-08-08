India vs Pakistan At Paris Olympics 2024: Neeraj Chopra vs Arshad Nadeem Head-to-Head Record

By: Suraj Alva | August 08, 2024

Neeraj Chopra will defend his Olympic title at Javelin throw event on Thursday, August 8th

Neeraj Chopra topped the qualification stage with throw of 86.59 to book his place in the final

However all eyes will be on battle between Pakistan's Arshad Nadeem and Chopra

Before the Javelin Final at Paris 2024 we look at head-to-head record between the two

Neeraj Chopra holds edge over Arshad Nadeem with 9-0 record

The Previous meeting in Olympics was at Tokyo where Chopra won Gold & Arshad finished 5th

The last meeting between the two was during the World Championships in Budapest. Chopra won the event, while Nadeem finished second

Despite being fierce rivals on field both Arshad and Chopra have always had each other's back

