India Couture Week 2024: Lisa Ray Makes Runway Comeback For Rahul Mishra's 'Nargis' Collection

By: Aanchal Chaudhary | July 29, 2024
The FDCI India Couture Week 2024 in Delhi continues to captivate fashion enthusiasts with an array of luxury silhouettes on the runway
Canadian actress Lisa Ray makes a stunning comeback on the runway as a showstopper for Rahul Mishra's collection, "Nargis"
The model was decked up in an exquisite saree-gown ensemble featuring an intricate embroidered corset top, floral motifs adorned bottom, and a net drape
Rahul Mishra's haute couture is inspired by his connection with nature. Each statement attire boasts elements of nature, such as florals, birds, and fruits
After Rahul Mishra, ace designer Amit Aggarwal presented his extravagant collection line Antevorta, inspired by the goddess of the future from the Greek philosophy
The theme explores the concept of 'Time,' where each ensemble showcased structured silhouettes adorned with dramatic details
The collection unveiled maximalism outfits in black, brown, red, blue and ivory hues
The attention to detail was prominent in Amit Aggarwal's futuristic couture, each blending fashion with art
Thanks For Reading!