Independence Day 2024: TV Actors Who Come From Army Backgrounds

By: Aanchal Choudhary | August 14, 2024
Priyanka Chahar Choudhary, who enjoys a whopping following across her social media handles comes from an army background and the actress revealed the same during her stint in Bigg Boss 16. Her father served the Indian army for a long time.
Dipika Kakkar Ibrahim's father too has served the Indian army and has now retired.
Nimrit Kaur Ahluwalia's father Bhupinder Singh has served the Indian army as a Major and is now retired.
Rajeev Khandelwal's dad Colonel C.L Khandelwal is also a retired army officer.
Nakuul Mehta too comes from an army background and his father, Mr. Pratap Singh Mehta was apparently a veteran during the Indo-China war in 1971.
Iqbal Singh Singha the father of Rannvijay Singha has also been a part of the Indian army. His brother Harmanjeet Singh Singha serves the Indian Navy.
Aishwarya Sakhuja's father too has served the Indian army.