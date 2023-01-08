IND vs SL: Super Suryakumar Yadav powers India to a 2-1 series victory, in pics

By: FPJ Web Desk | January 08, 2023

Suryakumar Yadav's blistering unbeaten century (112 not out off 51 balls) and collective dominating performance by bowlers powered India to an impressive 2-1 series win over Sri Lanka with a convincing 91 run-win over in the third and final T20I on Saturday

AFP

With his beautiful wristy shots, Suryakumar made the opponent team feel like he isn't from the same planet, treating every bowler with disdain to power India to a mammoth total of 228-5 in 20 overs

AFP

Apart from Suryakumar, Shubman Gill played a decent knock (46 off 36) while Rahul Tripathi gave India some quickfire runs in the Power-play with his 35 off 16

AFP

Chasing a huge total, the likes of Dasun Shanaka (23), and Dhananjaya de Silva (22) tried but the task was too big for them

AFP

Arshdeep Singh was the most successful bowler for India with 3-20, while Yuzvendra Chahal (2-30), Hardik Pandya (2-30) and Umran Malik (2-31) picked two wickets each with Axar Patel also getting one wicket

AFP

Suryakumar once again put on an exhibition of his brilliance in the series, smashing bowlers all over the park in a truly 360-degree manner that has become so synonymous with his name

AFP

Suryakumar emerged as the top run-scorer in the series, smashing 170 runs in three matches at an average of 85.00 and strike rate of over 175, with one century and one fifty.

AFP

Suryakumar brought up his third T20I ton in just 45 balls and ended the innings at 112* off 51 balls, with seven fours and nine sixes

AFP

