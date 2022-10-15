Ind vs SL: Smriti Mandhana, bowlers power Women in Blue to 7th Asia Cup crown, beat Lanka in final

By: FPJ Web Desk | October 15, 2022

India won the final of the Women's Asia Cup after they restricted Sri Lankan to 65-9

The match took place in Bangladesh's Sylhet International Cricket Stadium

Sri Lanka won the toss and decided to bat first

Sri Lanka knocked itself out of all its wickets with 65 runs on board in 20 overs

Sri Lanks were never in the hunt as they kept losing wickets at regularl intervals

Pacer Renuka Singh performed splendidly taking three wickets

Rajeshwari Gayakwad and Sneh Rana together took 4 crucial wickets

Later, India opened with Smriti Mandhana who hammered an unbeaten half-century, clattering 51 runs off 25 balls

Renuka Singh was awarded the 'Player of the Match'

Deepti Sharma won the 'Player of the Tournament' for her terrific all-round performance throughout the series

This is the seventh time India have won the 'Asia Cup' title

With this title the future of the Indian women's team looks brighter then ever

