Ind vs SL: Smriti Mandhana, bowlers power Women in Blue to 7th Asia Cup crown, beat Lanka in final

By: FPJ Web Desk | October 15, 2022
India won the final of the Women's Asia Cup after they restricted Sri Lankan to 65-9
The match took place in Bangladesh's Sylhet International Cricket Stadium
Sri Lanka won the toss and decided to bat first
Sri Lanka knocked itself out of all its wickets with 65 runs on board in 20 overs
Sri Lanks were never in the hunt as they kept losing wickets at regularl intervals
Pacer Renuka Singh performed splendidly taking three wickets
Rajeshwari Gayakwad and Sneh Rana together took 4 crucial wickets
Later, India opened with Smriti Mandhana who hammered an unbeaten half-century, clattering 51 runs off 25 balls
Renuka Singh was awarded the 'Player of the Match'
Deepti Sharma won the 'Player of the Tournament' for her terrific all-round performance throughout the series
This is the seventh time India have won the 'Asia Cup' title
With this title the future of the Indian women's team looks brighter then ever
