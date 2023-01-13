IND vs SL: India register 4-wicket win over Sri Lanka to seal ODI series 2-0

By: FPJ Web Desk | January 13, 2023
KL Rahul scored an unbeaten half-century in his 50th ODI to help India claim a four-wicket victory in the second ODI against Sri Lanka here at the Eden Gardens on Thursday
ANI
Kl Rahul scored 64* while Hardik made 36. Chamika Karunaratneand Lahiru Kumara picked up two wickets apiece to dent the Indian run-chase
AFP
Chasing the target, Rohit Sharma looked set for another Eden Garden special knock with the Kolkata ground serving as the right-hander's happy hunting ground. However, the right-hander was dismissed for 17(21)
ANI
The onus to steady the inning fell on Virat Kohli and Shreyas Iyer. However, the former Indian captain could only score 4(9) before getting dismissed
AFP
India were in dire need of a sturdy partnership at the end of 10 overs with the scoreboard reading 67-3
AFP
Shreyas Iyer made 28(33) and failed to convert his start leaving India in a spot of bother at 86-4
AFP
Vice-captain Hardik Pandya and KL Rahul were left to do the rebuilding of the inning and the pair made sure that Sri Lanka did not run away with the game. The duo stitched a vital 75-run stand for the fifth wicket to keep India in the hunt
ANI
India's wicketkeeper-batsmen Rahul reached his fifty to present a strong case for himself at the number five spot. The right-hander along with left-hand chinaman Kuldeep Yadav ensured that India closed out the chase to gain an unassailable 2-0 lead in the series
AFP
Earlier, fantastic bowling spells from spinner Kuldeep Yadav and pacer Mohammed Siraj combined to bundle out Sri Lanka for just 215 runs with debutant Nuwanidu Fernando scoring a fighting half-century
ANI
Siraj and Kuldeep picked up three wickets each to derail the Sri Lankan innings. The Lankans lost five wickets for 24 runs in the middle overs after Kuldeep produced a three-for to spark a collapse
ANI
