Ind vs SA T20 World Cup: India bounced out by Lungi Ngidi at Perth, Proteas win by 5 wickets

By: FPJ Web Desk | October 31, 2022

team India suffered their first loss in the ongoing T20 World Cup

India won the toss and decided to bat first

India posted a modest total of 133-9 in 20 overs

Suryakumar Yadav scored 68 off 40 balls on a bouncy Perth pitch

Virat Kohli became the second player to complete 1,000 runs in T20 World Cup

South Africa exposed India's inadequacies on a bouncy track with their exemplary bowling

Aiden Markram and David Miller put on a 76-run stand off 60 balls for the fourth wicket to complete the chase

Lungi Ngidi was awarded the Man of the Match for his 4-29

This was South Africa's first win in 11 years against team India

