IND vs SA: Looking Back At T20 World Cup Contests Over The Years

By: Aakash Singh | June 28, 2024
Rohit Sharma announced his arrival during the 2007 T20 World Cup game against South Africa in Durban. He scored a 40-ball 50 to propel India to 153 in 20 overs as the Men in Blue won by 37 runs.
South Africa made only a paltry 130 in the 2009 World T20 contest against India. However, they bowled spectacularly to defend it and finally won by 12 runs.
The 2010 World T20 contest against South Africa saw Suresh Raina become the first Indian to score a ton in the tournament history. Raina's century led India to 186/5 as they won by 14 runs.
Team India won yet another narrow contest against South Africa in the World T20 edition 2 years later. The Men in Blue won by 1 run, but a narrow win meant they were knocked out of the tournament.
Virat Kohli played one of the best innings in T20I cricket, hammering 72* in the semi-final against South Africa in 2014. The right-hander's unbeaten knock helped India chase down 173 with ease.
Lungi Ngidi's special bowling performance helped the Proteas restrict an in-form Indian batting unit to 133-9 in 20 overs. While South Africa had a nervy chase, they got home with 5 wickets to spare.
Team India demolished defending champions England by 68 runs in their semi-final contest in Guyana to seal a place in the final.
South Africa crushed Afghanistan in their semi-final encounter in Tarouba. With that, South Africa reached their first men's World Cup final.
