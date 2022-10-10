Ind vs SA, 2nd ODI: Shreyas Iyer-Ishan Kishan partnership take Men in Blue into decider

By: FPJ Web Desk | October 10, 2022
India beat South Africa by seven wickets in the second ODI to level the three-match series on Sunday
The match took place in JSCA International Stadium Complex in Ranchi
South Africa won the toss and decided to bat first
South Africa gave a target of 278 runs with 7 wickets in 50 overs
Aiden Markram and Reeza Hendricks played well as they scored 153 runs collectively
India scored 282 runs with 3 wickets in 45.5 overs
Shreyas Iyer and Ishan Kishan were Indian star players as they scored 206 runs collectively
Mohammed Siraj took 3 crucial wickets of De kock, Hendricks and Maharaj
Shreyas Iyer was declared the 'man of the match' as he made 113 runs
India will play its third ODI match with South Africa on 11th October. Both the teams are currently tied and tomorrow will be the deciding match
