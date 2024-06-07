IND vs PAK: Looking Back At T20 World Cup Contests Between Arch-Rivals Over The Years

By: Aakash Singh | June 07, 2024
The T20 World Cup match between India and Pakistan in Durban saw only the 2nd ball out in the format. India prevailed victorious as Pakistan bowlers failed to hit the stumps even once.
India and Pakistan also met in the 2007 T20 World Cup final in Johannesburg. The Men in Blue once again prevailed victorious by 6 runs and lifted the trophy.
India and Pakistan next met in 2012. Virat Kohli's 61-ball 78* helped India chase down 129 with 8 wickets to spare.
In the company of Suresh Raina, Virat Kohli took India home against Pakistan in the 2014 T20 World Cup too. He struck an unbeaten 36 as the Men in Blue chased down 131 to win by 7 wickets.
Virat Kohli continued to be a thorn in Pakistan's way during the 2016 World T20 as well. In an 18-over contest, Kohli struck 55* to help India gun down 118 comfortably.
The 2021 edition saw Pakistan beat India for the first time in any World Cup game. Babar Azam and Mohammad Rizwan stitched a memorable 152-run stand to hand India a ten-wicket thrashing.
Virat Kohli once again starred as he played perhaps the greatest innings in T20Is. With India starring at a defeat being 31-4 at one stage while chasing 160, he struck 82* to fashion an unforgettable win.
