IND vs NZ 2nd ODI: Rohit Sharma Pacers dominate as India thrash New Zealand, clinch series; in pics

By: FPJ Web Desk | January 22, 2023
India secured a comprehensive eight-wicket win against New Zealand in the second ODI on Saturday to clinch their seventh consecutive ODI series at home
Rohit Sharma's fifty coupled with a fiery performance from the Indian bowlers made sure that the hosts cruised to victory, chasing a paltry 109 at the Shaheed Veer Narayan Singh International Stadium, Raipur
The right-hander brought up his fifty in the 13th over but was unfortunate to be dismissed on a ball that kept drastically low and was declared leg before wicket for 51. He stitched a 72-run stand for the opening wicket with Gill
Gill carried on his purple patch and made 40* as the hosts lost Virat Kohli for 11(9) in quick succession
Ishan Kishan and Gill took India past the Kiwi total in the 21st over. The right-hander finished things with style as he struck a superb boundary over mid-on to secure an eight-wicket win
After coming under a severe assault at the back end of the New Zealand chase in the first ODI, the Indian bowlers unleashed their fury to skittle out the visitors for 108 in the second ODI.
The Indian new ball bowlers ran riot on a pitch that had decent grass cover, making use of the favourable bowling conditions on offer. Mohammad Shami was the wrecker-in-chief, scalping three wickets.
Hardik Pandya and Washington Sundar picked two wickets each. Siraj, Kuldeep and Shardul took one wicket each. Most New Zealand batsmen could not reach double digits.
Mohammad Shami was declared the player of the match for his clinical bowling performance in the first inning. India have now 2-0 lead in the three-match series
