IND vs ENG, 4th Test: R Ashwin And Dhruv Jurel Swing Proceedings Team India's Way After Day 3 In Ranchi

By: Aakash Singh | February 25, 2024
Dhruv Jurel shared two extraordinary partnerships on day 3. Jurel first added 76 with Kuldeep Yadav, followed by another 40 with Akash Deep to propel India to 307.
(Credits: Twitter)
Shoaib Bashir claimed his maiden fifer by dismissing Akash Deep. Speaking to TNT Sports after the day's play, Bashir said he dedicates his fifer to his two late grandfathers.
Dhruv Jurel missied out on a well-deserved hundred as Tom Hartley rattled his stumps.
After India conceded a 46-run lead, Ravichandran Ashwin came out all guns blazing, nipping out Ben Duckett, Joe Root, and Ollie Pope. Pope, notably, bagged a pair.
Zak Crawley played a mature innings of 60. He was the only England batter in the 2nd innings to score a half-century and it was also his 3rd in the series.
Kuldeep Yadav came to the party by removing Zak Crawley with a ripping delivery. He also went on to remove Ben Stokes, Tom Hartley, and Ollie Robinson.
Ravichandran Ashwin took his five-wicket haul by getting rid of James Anderson. It was also his 35th fifer in Test cricket, equalling Anil Kumble's record for India.
Rohit Sharma stayed unbeaten at 24 in India's pursuit of 192. At the other end, Yashasvi Jaiswal was not out at 16.
